Bengal govt to hold Duare Sarkar event for 5 days in Bhowanipore & Murshidabad

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure that no one gets deprived of facilities of more than 18 state-run schemes at their doorsteps, the Bengal government is going to hold Duare Sarkar programme for a span of five days in Bhowanipore and Murshidabad where the ongoing event had to get postponed in September after the bypoll dates were announced. The camps of the state government's biggest outreach drive for those residing in areas under the jurisdiction of Bhowanipore Assembly constituency will be held for five days from Saturday onwards. The same will be held in Murshidabad on November 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9. The officials are working on the total number of camps to be held till reports last came in. One can apply for all the 18 state-run schemes, including Lakshmir Bhandar in these camps. The bypolls at Bhowanipore in South Kolkata and Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur were announced on September 4. The Duare Sarkar camps were initiated on August 16 and continued till September 15 across the state apart from in Bhowanipore and the entire Murshidabad district. As per the norms, the Model Code of Conduct gets implemented only in the Assembly constituency if it is in any municipal corporation area. MCC gets implemented in the entire district in case bypolls are taking place in an Assembly constituency that is situated in a Panchayat area. As a result, Duare Sarkar programmes had to be postponed then at the Bhowanipore Assembly segment and Murshidabad district.