Bengal govt may reshuffle top police officers

Kolkata: Bengal would soon witness a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre ahead of the Assembly polls in the state as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police would also be changed as a part of the usual routine transfer.



There is a possibility of posting IPS officer of 1988 batch Soumen Mitra as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police replacing Anuj Sharma, sources said. Sharma may be made the additional director general (ADG) of the state CID.

Sources also said that ADG (Law and Order) Gyanwant Sharma would get replaced by IPS officer of 1995 batch Jawed Shamim who is presently posted as Kolkata Police special commissioner (I).

At the same time, sources informed that the state is also going to witness a change in the posts of the commissioners of Barrackpore, Howrah and Bidhannagar Commissionerate as well.

The 1996 batch IPS officer Ajay Nand would become the Commissioner of Barrackpore Commissionerate while C Sudhakar and Supratim Sarkar would become Commissioner of Howrah and Bidhannagar Commissionerate respectively.