Bengal govt distributes workbooks to students to enhance English proficiency
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday distributed 'easy-to-learn' workbooks to students of classes five and six in around 80,000 state-run and aided schools to help them enhance their English proficiency, officials said.
Chairman of state Syllabus Committee, Abhik Majumder told PTI that English workbooks 'Wings' and 'Fragrance' were distributed to the students of classes five and six respectively, he said.
"Both the workbooks will help students enhance their proficiency in English. There are chapters in the books that will enable students to practice English," Majumder, chairman of the school education department-appointed committee, said.
There are several activity-based portions in the books where students can solve questions to enhance their skills, he said.
Majumder said the school education department had distributed English workbooks to students of classes three and four last year.
"We want to build a solid foundation of English in every child to dispel their fear of the language," he said.
Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had earlier said the state government wants students of vernacular-medium schools to succeed in competitive exams.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
7 killed, 24 injured as bus falls into gorge in Rajouri2 Jan 2020 11:45 AM GMT
R-Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of...2 Jan 2020 10:13 AM GMT
Bengal govt distributes workbooks to students to enhance...2 Jan 2020 10:05 AM GMT
Don't politicise deaths of infants: Gehlot2 Jan 2020 10:03 AM GMT
Raise your voice against persecution of minorities in Pak,...2 Jan 2020 9:58 AM GMT