Bengal Global Business Summit: 10 nations to partner with state

Kolkata: Ten foreign countries have already agreed to be business partners at the 6th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), scheduled on April 20-21, 2022. The countries include England, Russia, Germany, Kenya, Malaysia, Netherlands, among others.



As a precursor to BGBS 2022, the state government on Thursday organised an interactive meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar with Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul Generals, Honorary Consuls and Bilateral Chambers.

The meeting was addressed by state Chief Secretary H. K. Dwivedi, Rajiva Sinha, Chairman, WBIDC (West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation) delivered the introductory remarks while Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and state Finance Department delivered the keynote address virtually.

"A number of countries have evinced their interest to be business partners and partner countries at the summit and will get back to us soon," a senior official of Nabanna said.

The session was attended by nearly 30 countries. Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Italy, Netherlands, Paraguay, Kenya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Morocco and Slovenia joined the session virtually. Ambassador of Argentine, Republic to India, Consul Generals from USA, UK, Japan, Italy, Australia, Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand in West Bengal and Honorary Consuls from several countries attended the meeting. Senior embassy officials from Luxembourg, Poland, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan, Finland, France, Republic of Korea etc also attended the virtual interactive session.

A presentation was made on BGBS 2022 including structure of the summit and offerings for partner countries.The meeting with diplomats was followed by presentations by senior departmental secretaries to apprise about respective sectoral developments. Focus sectors include infrastructure, service sector including education and health, tourism, industries including MSME, Agri and Allied Sector, International Trade, IT&ITes, Mining, Oil & Gas.

The interaction with diplomats was organised by WBIDC with FICCI being the partner chamber. A few days back Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a meeting with industrialists and senior government officials had stressed on giving priority to the domestic industry too.

She had urged the industry captains to form small teams among themselves and visit the other states as brand ambassadors to promote Bengal as an ideal destination for industry by sharing their first hand experience in doing business in Bengal.