Bengal gives over 16.53L booster shots so far

Kolkata: State has so far administered over 16,53,702 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens till Sunday.



Around 5,933 booster doses were administered across the state on Sunday.

Around 6,966 AEFI cases have been reported across Bengal so far. Around 2,431 Covid vaccination centers have been operational in the state. Incidentally, the state had already started administering a second dose of Covaxine among adolescents in the age group 15-18. Nearly around 45 lakh eligible adolescents in this age group have received doses. State has so far administered 12.99 crore vaccinnation.

Incidentally, Bengal has received about 4 lakh doses of Corbevax vaccine, which would be administered among children between 12 and 15 years in the state.

The Union Health ministry is yet to issue a directive or rollout date for the drive in this age group. State health officials said stocking up the vials was part of preparation for the rollout.

Around 99,015 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Around 6.97 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5.85 crore received double doses. Around 7,535 first doses have been administered on Sunday.