Bengal gives nod to operate daily flights between Kolkata & Delhi

Kolkata: The Bengal government on Monday gave its nod for the resumption of daily direct flight services between Kolkata and Delhi.



At present, flights between Kolkata and Delhi are operated thrice a week in view of the pandemic situation. The state government had imposed a ban on direct flights from six metros, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Chennai from July this year.

Last month, Saugata Roy, Chairman of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata Advisory Committee wrote a letter to the state government requesting it to lift the ban on direct flights between Delhi and Kolkata.

On Monday, a notification was published from state headquarters, informing the Civil Aviation Ministry that the ban on daily direct flights between Delhi and Kolkata has been lifted with immediate effect.

Sources informed that the airlines operating flights between the two cities have been informed about the development and have been asked to prepare themselves to provide daily services at the earliest.