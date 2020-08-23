Bengal gives financial aid to 9,495 deceased farmers' next of kin

Kolkata: Amid all the restrictions due to nationwide lockdown, the Mamata Banerjee government has provided financial assistance to family members of 9,495 deceased farmers this year till May.



Under the 'Krishak Bandhu Prakalpa', the state government provides Rs 2 lakh compensation to family members in case of the death of a farmer between 18-60 age groups. The project is the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee under which each of more than 43 lakh farmers are also receiving annual financial assistance of Rs 5,000.

In a digital conference on "Farmers' Connect: Rebounding to a New Normal" organised by CII on Saturday, the state Agriculture Minister Asish Banerjee said: "In 2020 till May, the state government has become successful in extending financial support under the scheme to family members of 9,495 deceased farmers."

It may be recalled that in a bid to extend support to families of deceased farmers, the state Agriculture department even sent cheques at their residences as people then could not visit the local concerned office during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time arrangements of direct bank transfer (DBT) of fund was made for the farmers who receive financial assistance of Rs 5,000 in Rabi and Kharif seasons to carry out agricultural activities. Asish Banerjee further said that the state government has not only increased the old age pension for farmers from Rs 750 to Rs 1,000 per month but has also increased the total number of beneficiaries from 68,000 to 1 lakh. The initiatives have ensured a hike in average income of farmers by 3.2 times as it was Rs 91,000 for a farmer in 2010-11 and it increased to Rs 2.91 lakh in 2017-18.

"For the first time ever tissue culture mechanism is being utilised to develop potato seeds. Stress has also been given on the distribution of soil cards among farmers while 120 organic farming clusters have also been set up," said the minister.