Bengal girl ranks second in civil services examination

kolkata: A number of students from Bengal performed exceedingly well in the UPSC examination, the result of which was declared on Monday.



Ankita Agarwal who bagged the second spot in the civil services examination said it was her third attempt at the examination. A resident of Jessore Road, she had done her schooling from a private school in Kolkata and did her graduation in Economics from St. Stephen's College in Delhi. She was selected by the IRS in her very first attempt. Ankita said she wanted to work for women empowerment after joining the servises.

Dum Dum resident Shubnam Shukla, who had secured 43rd rank made it in his fourth attempt. He had trained from Bengal government's Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Center, with political science and International Relations as his optional subject. He is an engineer from BITS Pilani.

Indrasish Dutta, who bagged 94th rank hails from Midnapore and is an alumni of Narendrapur Ramkrishna Mission, cracked the examinations in his third attempt.

Diya Goldar hailing from Behala cracked in her very first attempt and ranked 612th. She is a fresh graduate from IIT Kharagpur having a dual BTech- MTech degree.