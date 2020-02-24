Bengal gears up to recruit more people in various depts
Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has taken steps to create more job opportunities in the state, with the cabinet on Monday giving nod to create posts for recruitment in different departments of the Bengal government.
Sources said that the cabinet has given its nod to create different new posts in various departments of the state government. The departments in which posts have been created include Health and Family Welfare. The matter related to creation of posts was discussed in the cabinet meeting and was subsequently passed by it on Monday. Steps will be taken to ensure fast implementation of the same, sources said.
In the past eight years, the state government has taken several steps to create job opportunities in both government and private sectors.
The state government also organises the Bengal Global Business Summit, which has helped in attracting investment in the state. With the inflow of investment in Bengal, the rate of creation of job opportunities has gone up many times in the state.
