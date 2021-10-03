Bengal: Fuel prices hiked for 4th day in a row

Kolkata: The prices of petrol and diesel have gone up on four consecutive days in Bengal ahead of the Durga Puja.



The prices of petrol and diesel went up by 30 paise each. The petrol price in Kolkata on Saturday stood at Rs 102.77 per litre while the price of diesel has gone up to Rs 93.57 per litre.

According to a late-night notification, prices of both petrol and diesel would see a hike of another 30 paisa per litre taking the rates to Rs 103.07 and Rs 93.87 respectively.

The abnormal hike in fuel prices amidst the Covid situation has come as a cause of concern for commoners. The increase, when major parts of South Bengal districts are under water due to floods, may lead to skyrocketing of prices of essential commodities.

The price of petrol had gone up above Rs 102 per litre a couple of months ago. It had somehow dropped below Rs 102 per litre after a few days but has once again crossed Rs 102 per litre mark.

Petrol and diesel prices soared to new record highs across the country on Saturday after rates were hiked again by 25 paise and 30 paise a litre, respectively.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest ever level of Rs 102.14 a litre and to Rs 108.19 in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel rates too touched a record high of Rs 90.47 in Delhi and Rs 98.16 a litre in Mumbai.

The price hike follows international oil prices soaring to a near three-year high as global output disruptions forced energy companies to draw more crude oil out of their stockpiles. The basket of crude oil India imports has averaged $78 per barrel in the last few days.

The fourth increase in its rates this week has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 in most major cities of the country. Similarly, the seventh increase in prices in nine days has shot up diesel rates above Rs 100 mark in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.