Bengal extends night curbs till March 15

Kolkata: The state government further extended restrictions on movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings that has been in effect from 12 midnight till 5 am till March 15. Only essential and emergency services will be permitted during this period, stated an order issued by state Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi on Monday.



"Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing, health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times," read the order.

According to the order, management bodies of all offices shall be responsible for provisioning of Covid safety measures including regular sanitisation of work places and Covid appropriate norms.

The state government had allowed the opening of all primary and upper primary schools from February 16 with Covid situation in the state very much under control.

Daily Covid cases across the state dipped below the 100, according to the report of the Health department on Monday.