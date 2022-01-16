Bengal extends curbs till Jan 31, allows fairs in open-air venues

Kolkata: The state government on Saturday extended the prevailing Covid curbs till January 31, but allowed fairs to be organised on open-air venues in a "very restricted manner", following pandemic-appropriate discipline and protocol. The state also allowed marriage-related functions with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent of the venue's capacity.



When the Covid restrictions were announced on January 2, fairs that were held in the city and its adjoining areas during that time were suspended with the rise in Covid cases. Marriage or similar functions were permitted with 50 people.

"Restrictions and relaxation measures and advisory as already stand extended up to 31/01/2022. Marriage-related functions shall be allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall/venue whichever is lower. Mela/fair may be allowed in open-air venues in a very restricted manner, following COVID-19 protocols," an order issued by state Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi read on Saturday.

The prohibition of all outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles, shall continue to be strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities like agricultural produce, and other emergency services.

Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times, read the notification.

"District administration, police commissionerates and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of the stated directives. Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under Indian Penal Code," it added.

The other restrictions that have been imposed since January 2 will continue to remain in place. Schools, colleges and all educational institutes will continue to remain shut while attendance in offices and capacity in local trains and Metro would remain restricted to 50 per cent.

Salons and beauty parlours will operate with 50 per cent capacity while swimming pools, gyms and spas will continue to remain shut.

Shopping malls and market complexes will continue to remain open with 50 per cent visitors till 10 pm, restaurants and bars will operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm. Cinema halls and theatre halls will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity at a time and up to 10 pm.

Meetings and conferences may also continue with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.