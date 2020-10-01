Bengal ensures 244% increase in roads compared to Left regime

Siliguri: After ensuring a 244 per cent increase in roads in the state compared to that of in Left Front regime, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched the "Pathasree Abhiyan" at Phulbari in North Bengal to construct and repair another 12,000 km roads across the state.



After explaining the project in details, in the same breath, she said that immediate strict legal action will be taken if anyone is found to be obstructing the work of strengthening, widening, repairing of existing roads and construction

of new ones just out of vested interest.

Later, she tweeted in this connection: "I am pleased to announce the launch of 'Pathasree Abhiyan', a unique road repair scheme, wherein more than 7,000 stretches of roads comprising 12,000 km across the state will be repaired in a mission mode in a time bound manner."

She further stated in this connection that "Government of West Bengal was able to collate the list of these roads after the people of Bengal reached out to me through Didi Ke Bolo, inputs were received at the CMO Grievance Redressal Cell, along with valuable inputs from the elected representatives of Bengal."

Dedicating the mammoth task to ensure better road connectivity specially in rural Bengal to Mahatma Gandhi a day ahead of his 151 th birthday, Banerjee said that the work of these project, which is coming up at a cost of Rs 500 crore, will be completed by December or January.

"Bengal is ahead of all states in improving road connectivity as 3,16,730 km road was constructed in the past

nine years while total 92023 km road was constructed in the state in the past 100 years till the end of Left regime," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister further added that she had inaugurated projects to construct 16,000 km, 25,000 km and 13,000 km roads from Amlasole in 2016, Bhangar in 2017 and in 2018 respectively. As a result Bengal has recived national awards for construction of roads.

Mentioning the menace of plying of heavy goods vehicles on rural roads that cause

damage to the same within a few days after construction, Banerjee has sought support of local people to avoid the

same. She asked them to inform her through the grievance cell if it happens in any area. She also strictly said that legal action will be taken if one tries to hamper construction of road.

"One should not stop road construction and repairing just for not bagging the contract. Legal action will be taken against such people" Banerjee said adding that all villages will get connected with the nearest major thoroughfare by constructing roads meant for last mile connectivity.