Bengal education minister criticises governor for comment against state govt

Kolkata: West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Sunday took a dig at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

for his tweet on injustice to para and contractual teachers , saying that the state government has done a lot for them and he could instead turn his focus on states like Tripura.

The state government has given several economic benefits to contractual teachers in schools and fixed their retirement age at 60 like those in regular service, the minister told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar tweeted "On #TeachersDay, I pay homage to former President #BharatRatna Dr. S. Radhakrishnan & extend my gratitude and salutations to the teaching community that is spinal strength of societal development.

Time to end palpable injustice to para and contractual teachers @MamataOfficial."

Basu said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ensured that para teachers get medical insurance benefits like Swastha Sathi'.

"Over 10,000 contractual teachers were retrenched in a swift stroke by the BJP government in Tripura. Those criticising the West Bengal government on contractual teachers' issue should see for themselves what is happening in Tripura, and the salary of those in other parts of the country," the minister added.

The state government has also ensured that teachers get their remuneration on the first day of every month unlike in the past when it used to be delayed for days, he said.

Basu, along with Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee went to Bikash Bhavan, headquarters of the Education Department, to attend Teachers Day celebrations on virtual mode.

The state government felicitated eminent teachers of schools, colleges, and universities with the Siksha Ratna' award, and state-run or state-aided schools which have excelled in academics with the Sera Vidyalaya' (best school) award.

Sixty-one teachers were felicitated with Siksha Ratna on the occasion.

Chatterjee, also the former education minister, described teachers as guides and mentors.

Due to the COVID-19 situation teachers and students of universities and colleges observed the day via video conferencing or social media.

Meanwhile, a group of contractual teachers, of whom two had allegedly attempted to consume poison during a protest a few days back, tried to assemble before the residence of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Sunday seeking an audience with him.

Police removed them from the site after ensuring they did not have any prior appointment with Banerjee.

Police said no case was pressed against them and they were given flowers on the occasion of Teachers Day and dropped a short distance away from Banerjee's residence.

"We want regularisation of service and end of the arbitrary transfer to places far away from our homes," one of the contractual teachers later told reporters.

Another group of contractual teachers assembled before the residence of the education minister demanding regularisation of service. They were taken into custody and later released