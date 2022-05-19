Bengal doubles the minimum support price for 'Kendu' leaf pluckers

Kolkata: The state government has doubled the minimum support price (MSP) for the Kendu leaf pluckers of Junglemahal.



At least 35,000 people associated with earning livelihood through this leaf plucking will be benefitted.

"The MSP for Kendu leaf pluckers was Rs 75 for 2.5 kg. We are enhancing it to Rs 170. This is also higher than the market price of Rs 136," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said addressing the administrative meeting at Jhargram on Wednesday.

Kendu leaves are used to wrap bidis, a popular smoke among the people of Bankura, Purulia and particularly Jhargram.