Bengal develops app to get details of cancer patients

kolkata: In a unique move, the state Health department developed a new application by the virtue of which the health officials and doctors will get to know the details of various types of cancer patients undergoing treatment at various government hospitals and their current health conditions.



The software will also provide crucial data related to cancer patients.

It will contain the detailed figure as to how many cancer patients there are in the state ~ how many of them

are suffering from breast cancer, cervical cancer, brain cancer.

The health officials will be able to find out how many patients have been released from hospitals.

The software will also reflect the information about the health conditions of the patients.

The health experts will also get information about the geographical locations where cancer patients are prevalent.

In the initial level, around 10 medical colleges in the state are introducing software which will register cancer patients related information and these data will eventually be sent to Swasthya Bhawan.

The software has been developed by the IT cell of the health department.

A doctor or health worker can pull out patients' related data, prescriptions and mode of treatment by visiting the software from the hospitals.

Dr Srikrishna Mondal, Head of the department of Radiotherapy Oncology department of the NRS Hospital played a key role behind developing the application.

It may be mentioned here that the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has achieved an outstanding feat by curing a blood cancer patient from neighbouring Jharkhand through bone marrow transplant last month.

This has become possible over a span of two and half months that too at completely free of costs.

The treatment would have cost a few lakh of rupees if the family members would have carried out the bone marrow transplant in any top private health establishments across the country.