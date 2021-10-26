Bengal cumulatively administers over 7.3 cr doses so far

kolkata: Bengal administered 9,93,576 doses on Monday taking the total doses administered so far in Bengal to 7,30,51,402.



Around 5.24 crore first doses were administered while around 1.97 crore people received both the doses so far.

Bengal on Friday achieved another milestone of administering 7 crore cumulative Covid vaccine doses so far. State Health department has already asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive in their respective areas. They have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas.

The number of vaccination slightly dropped during the puja days. Following Puja, the health department has again increased the number of daily vaccination. State Health department has taken all the steps to increase daily vaccination thereby recovering the deficit. State Health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year. Around 1 crore doses were administered in the past 17 days. Around 1,407 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) were functional in the state as on Monday and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the state stands at 4,869 till Monday.