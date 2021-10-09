Bengal cumulatively administers over 6.28 cr doses so far

kolkata: Bengal has administered 8,82,840 doses on Friday, taking the total doses administered so far in Bengal to 6,28,03,263.



State has already administered over 1.76 crore second doses so far till Friday.

Over 4.43 crore first doses have been administered in Bengal so far.

State Health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year.

State has vaccinated over 12 lakh people in a single day on a number of occasions.

The Health department had put in place adequate infrastructure to accelerate the pace of vaccination drive in Bengal but the state has to depend upon the steady supply of doses from the Centre. Health department on last Monday administered around 10 lakh doses.

Around 4,851 Common vaccination centres (CVCs) were functional the state on Friday and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the stste stands at 4,710 till Friday.

State has seen a significant rise in the number of daily vaccination from August.

The supply of doses went up after the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to the national capital couple of months ago.