Bengal cumulatively administered over 3.71L doses in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal on Saturday administered 3,71,881 doses across the state and the number of cumulative doses administered so far in the state reached 4,31,75,630 till Saturday. The state on Friday once again administered over 5 lakh doses.



As per health department figure, first doses have been cumulatively administered on over 3.07 crore people so far and in case of second doses cumulative figure stands at 1.20 crore so far. As many as 2,776 common vaccination centers (CVC) have been operational throughout the state. Around 3,652 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far. The percentage of vaccinne wastage in Bengal remains at -7 which shows that state has managed to extract extra doses from each vaccinne vials.

It may be mentioned here that Bengal has performed the highest number of doses in August as it received comparatively more doses. Few days ago Bengal managed to conduct 12 lakh doses in a single setting an example for other states.

Despite the challenges posed by the inadequate supply of vaccine by the Centre, Bengal has managed to administer a higher number of second doses to the people compared to many other states.

Meanwhile, health department has initiated a probe against a block medical officer of health (BMoH) in Brasat block I after allegations have been surfaced against him that he has been involved in selling of vaccinne doses.

A audio clip went viral allegedly containing the conversation between a BMoH and a health worker. Health department may suspend the BMoH if allegations are found to be true. CMoH of North 24-Parganas has submitted a report to the health department in this regard.