Bengal crosses 3L-mark of daily vaccination

kolkata: The State Health department on Monday crossed 3-lakh mark of daily vaccination across Bengal. It has already set a target of vaccinating around 5 lakh people on a daily basis.



Around 3,17,993 people were vaccinated on Monday. The state has so far vaccinated 1,93,39,317 people. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Monday.

The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 21,49,018 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.

On Sunday, around 67,680 people were vaccinated in the state.Health department is yet to start universal vaccination among the age group 18-45 in all the Covid vaccination centers (CVC) at free of cost as it has not received adequate doses from the Centre.

Sources said that it will soon be started in the state. Anybody above the age of 18 who will approach a center will get a jab for free. Till now vaccination is being done mostly among the target groups.

According to experts, if more than 5 lakh people can be vaccinated per day, it would help to protect people ahead of a potential third wave.

Immunization drives will be further strengthened across the state.