Bengal crosses 20K-mark in Covid tests in last 24 hrs

Kolkata: For the first time the Bengal government has crossed the 20,000-mark in Covid testing in a single day so far. Around 20,065 samples were tested across the state in the past 24 hours.



The total number of sample tests carried out so far across the state has gone up to 9,13,465. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested reached 7.97 per cent on Saturday. As many as 2,143 Covid affected patients have been released from the hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospitals so far reached 50,517.

The discharge rate of the state has gone up to 69.41 per cent on Saturday. Around 2,589 new Covid cases were found in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected patients in the state has reached 72,777 so far.

Around 48 patients have died in the past 24 hours across the state which is the highest in a single day so far and the total death toll in the state has reached 1,629.

Kolkata has witnessed 714 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 19 people died in the city in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 22,353. North 24-parganas saw 608 new cases on Saturday and the total cases have reached 15,739 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 13 deaths in the past

24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state health department has issued a notification saying that after one week from the date of sample collection or detection of Covid symptoms, if a patient does not have fever or other symptoms for another three days, then no further tests will be

required and the doctor will discharge the patient from the hospital.