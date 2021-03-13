Bengal crosses 2 mn vaccination mark

Kolkata: Bengal government ranked second in the country in terms of number of vaccinations carried out so far. The state Health department has already crossed the 2 million vaccination mark on Friday.



"Only Rajasthan is ahead of us. Portal issues resolved to some extent and hence our vaccination programme also gained momentum. We have crossed the 1.5 lakh dose a day mark and we will be able to perform 2 lakh vaccinations per day from next week," a senior health official said.

The Health department has also crossed another milestone on Friday as it conducted vaccination on more than one lakh people who are above 60. Total 2,526 sessions were held across the State on Friday. Around 1,47,697 people took the first dose and 21,404 took the second. As many as 1,69,101 people were vaccinated on Friday out of which 98,800 were in the age group of above 60 and 24,593 were in the age group of 45-59 with co-morbidities. Cumulatively, 22.41 lakh people have been so far inoculated.

"One AEFI reported today (Friday) who was vaccinated with Covishield on Thursday. One person aged above 65 had a past history of tuberculosis. He had complained of mild fever, dry cough and mild haemoptysis. He was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital," the official added.

Meanwhile, the single day Covid infection in Bengal remained at 277 on Friday. The total number of infected patients in Bengal so far reached 5,77,788 on Friday. As many as 5,64,368 patients have so far been released from various hospitals out of which 253 were discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.68 per cent on Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped to 6.57. Bengal has so far carried out 87,87,961 Covid sample tests till Friday out of which 19,376 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has seen one death in the past 24 hours. It has been reported from Kolkata. Around 3,106 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,516 people so far. Kolkata has seen 83 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,30,308 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,820 out of which 71 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 11 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 37,338.