Bengal Covid situation shows improvement

Kolkata: West Bengal's Covid-19 situation improved slightly after 725 fresh cases of the contagion were reported on Monday, 189 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 15,93,633, the bulletin released by the state health department said.

The state had reported 914 new infections on Sunday.

The city, which had accounted for 274 fresh infections on Sunday, registered 205 cases in the last 24 hours, it said.

The total number of active cases in the state also came down to 8146 from 8296 on Sunday.

Eight deaths due to coronavirus were reported during the day, taking the death toll to 19,149.

North 24 Parganas and Hooghly reported two deaths each while Kolkata, neighbouring South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Uttar Dinajpur districts accounted for one death each, the bulletin mentioned.

The state had registered 15 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday.

So far, 15,66,338 people were cured of the disease in West Bengal, including 867 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 98.28 per cent.

The positivity rate, which was 1.93 per cent on Sunday, rose to 2.49 per cent on Monday, the bulletin said.

Since Sunday, 29,112 samples have been tested for detecting the infection in the state taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,92,57,415, it said.