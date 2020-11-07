Bengal Cong MLA joins TMC

Kolkata: People of Bengal will not tolerate economic blockades and systematic canards spread against the state by the BJP, Partha Chatterjee, Secretary General of Trinamool Congress said on Saturday.



Reacting sharply to former BJP president Amit Shah's statement that the party would get 200 plus seats in Bengal in 2021 Assembly elections, Chatterjee said: "None can stop anyone from day dreaming. To win the hearts of the people Mamata Banerjee has launched a sustained movement. Everyone can see the development that has been carried out in the past one decade."

He alleged that the Centre has created economic blockade and is not clearing the dues of the state. However, neither the state nor the central BJP leaders have said a single word on the issue. "The people of Bengal will not tolerate this indifference and step-motherly attitude of the Centre. We will launch widespread protests. It has become a habit of the BJP leaders to insult people of Bengal in one way or the other. They will get a befitting reply in the 2021 elections," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Kazi Abdur Rahman, the sitting Congress MLA from Baduria in North 24-Parganas joined Trinamool Congress on Saturday. He is the son of former Congress MLA Abdul Gaffar. After joining Trinamool Congress Rahman said he wants to be part of the development carried out by Mamata Banerjee.

Moumita Basu Chakraborty, vice-president of state BJP Mohila Morcha also joined the Trinamool along with Santanu Pramanick, son of former Trinamool MP Radhika Ranjan Pramanick.

A host of former police officers, including Satyajit Banerjee, Saroj Gajmir, Bhuban Chandra Moldol joined the party. Partha Chatterjee along with Firhad Hakim, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Jyotipriya Mallick handed over the party flag to them.

Trinamool Congress on Saturday sacked Satyaranjan Seal, husband of a party councillor of Bansberia municipality for anti-party activities. Dilip Yadav, president of TMC, Hooghly district, said the party had received serious complaints of financial irregularities against him. The charges had been proved following a probe, he maintained.