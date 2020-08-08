Bengal conducts record 25,258 Covid tests in a day

Kolkata: The Bengal government has carried out 25,258 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is the highest in a single day so far. The total number of sample tests carried out across the state has gone up to 10,54,509 on Friday.



The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested reached 8.50 per cent. As many as 2,037 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients to return home so far after recovery stands at 63,060. About 2,912 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours with 89,666 being infected so far across the state.

The death toll in the past 24 hours stood at 52. The total death toll tally in the state has reached 1,954.

Kolkata witnessed 675 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 20 people died in the city in the past 24 hours because of the infection. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 26,557.

North 24-Parganas saw 573 new cases on Friday and the total number of cases has reached 19,314 in the North 24-Parganas. It has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total of 9,333 Covid cases of which 213 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Around 239 patients tested positive in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 4,303. Malda has witnessed 96 new cases in the past one day and the number of total infected patients reached 2,898. South 24-Parganas has registered 202 new Covid cases while the total figure in the district reached 6,456.

East Midnapore has registered 109 new Covid cases in a single day and the total number of the infected patients in the district has gone up to 2,233. West Burdwan saw 59 new cases and the total figure has therefore, reached 1,485. South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar and Darjeeling have witnessed 3,798 and 83 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

As many as 59 testing labs have so far been set up across the state. There are 83 dedicated Covid hospitals in Bengal out of which 28 are run by the government. The total number of earmarked Covid beds is around 11,560 in the state and the percentage of occupancy has reached 38.51.