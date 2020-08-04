Bengal conducts record 22,122 COVID-19 tests in past 24 hours

Kolkata: The Bengal government has carried out a record number of Covid tests at 22,122 in the past 24



hours.

The total number of sample tests carried out across the state has gone up to 9,56,659 on Monday.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested reached 8.18 per cent on Monday.

As many as 2,088 Covid affected patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospitals so far reached 54,818.

The discharge rate of the state has gone up to 70.07 per cent on Monday which is the highest in Bengal so far.

The death toll in a single day has reached 53 on Monday which is also the highest so far. The total death figure in the state has reached 1,731.

Around 2,716 new Covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected patients in the state has reached 78,232 so far. Kolkata has witnessed 756 new Covid cases in the

past 24 hours.

As many as 21 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so

far reached 23,818.

North 24-Parganas reported 510 new cases on Monday and the total number of cases has reached 16,835.

North 24-Parganas has seen 21 deaths in the past 24

hours.

Meanwhile, Howrah has so far seen a total 8,442 Covid cases so far out of which 185 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Around 91 patients tested positive in Hooghly in the past 24 hours.

The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 3,676.

Malda has witnessed 57 new cases in the past 24 hours and the number of total infected patients reached 2,555.

South 24-Parganas has registered as many as 144 new Covid cases while the total figure in this district has reached 5,629.

Darjeeling has seen 151 fresh cases on Monday and the total figure stands at 2,536. North Dinajpur has seen 58 new patients and the total number of infected patients reached 1,236.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Md Salim has tested positive for Covid on Monday.

Around 106 Safe Homes have been set up by the state government across Bengal.

The total number of beds in Safe Homes stands

at 6,908.

Around 1,711 patients have been undergoing treatment at these facilities.

As many as 57 testing labs have so far been set up across the state.

There are 83 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 28 are run by the government. The total number of earmarked Covid beds is around 11,560 in the state and the percentage of occupancy in Covid beds reached 39.18. The total number of people who are currently in government quarantine centers is 3,075. The number of people released from government quarantine centers is 1,05,586.