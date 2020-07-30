Bengal conducts record 18,042 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

Kolkata: The Bengal government conducted 18,042 Covid tests across the state in the past 24 hours which is the highest in a single day so far. The total number of sample tests so far across the state has gone up to 8,74,397.



The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested reached 7.74 per cent on Thursday. The state has seen a significant rise in the Covid tests in the past few days.

Around 2,140 Covid affected patients have been released from the hospitals in the past 24 hours. As many as 46,256 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals so far.

The discharge rate of the state has gone up to 68.33 per cent on Thursday. The state has registered 2,434 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected patients in the state has gone up to 67,692 so far.

Around 46 patients have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll in the state has reached 1,536. Kolkata has witnessed 750 new COVID cases in the past 24

hours.

As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 20,969. North 24-parganas saw 570 new cases on Thursday.

The district has so far registered a total 14,487 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen 7,590 Covid cases out of which 260 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Around 159 patients tested positive in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. Around 9 died in Howrah in the last 24 hours.

The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 3,317 out of which 159 have been infected on Thursday. Two died in Hooghly in the last 24

hours.

State government has so far set up 106 'safe homes' across Bengal. There are a total 6,908 beds made operational at the 'safe homes'. Around 1,474 patients have been undergoing treatment at the 'safe homes' currently. There are 83 Covid dedicated hospitals in the state.

Around 57 testing labs have so far been set up across the state.