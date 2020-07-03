Bengal conducts record 11K Covid sample tests in a day

Kolkata: The Bengal government has conducted a record number of Covid sample tests across the state in the past 24 hours as the figure touched 11,053 on Friday. The state has so far carried out 5,19,054 sample tests.



The state has witnessed 669 fresh Covid cases across the state in a single day on Friday while 534 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 20,488 across the state till Friday. The total number of patients who have recovered from the deadly virus so far stands at 13,571. The discharge rate of the state reached 66.23 per cent on Friday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested stands at 3.95 per cent on Friday. The total death toll across the state has gone up to 717 so far till Friday out of which 18 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours. Kolkata recorded 182 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has reached 6,622. Around 134 new cases have been found in the North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected persons has reached 3,382. Howrah has seen a total of 2,928 cases so far out of which 102 patients have been reported on Friday. Around 62 new patients tested positive from South 24-Parganas and Hooghly each.

The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 1,118 while in South 24-Parganas the figure stands at 1,254. Darjeeling has seen 26 fresh cases, Malda 34 and East Midnapore 19. There are 79 dedicated Covid hospitals currently in the state and the total number of earmarked COVID-19 beds remains at 10,594. Islampur Urdu Academy in North Dinajpur has been announced as a dedicated Covid hospital. The occupancy in Covid beds in the state is 23.25 per cent. There are a total of 948 ICU beds in Covid hospitals and 395 ventilators.