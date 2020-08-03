Bengal conducts over 21K tests in a day, positive cases stand at 8.08%

Kolkata: The Bengal government has carried out 21,072 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is the highest in a single day so far. The total number of sample tests carried out across the state has gone up to 9,34,537. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested reached 8.08 per cent on Sunday.



The death toll in a single day has reached 49 on Sunday which is the highest so far and the total death figure in the state has reached 1,678.

As many as 2,213 Covid affected patients have been released from the hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospitals so far reached 52,730.

The discharge rate of the state has gone up to 69.83 per cent on Sunday.

Around 2,739 new Covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected patients in the state has reached 75,516 so far. Kolkata has witnessed 709 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 20 people died in the city in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 23,062. North 24-parganas saw 586 new cases on Sunday and the total cases have reached 16,325 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 8,257 Covid cases so far out of which 245 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Around 77 patients tested positive in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 3,585.

Malda has witnessed 99 new cases in the past 24 hours and the number of total infected patients reached 2,498. South 24-Parganas has registered 147 new Covid cases while the total figure in this district has reached 5,485.

Darjeeling has seen 150 fresh cases on Sunday and the total figure stands at 2,385.

North Dinajpur has seen 10 new patients and the total number of Covid infected patients reached

1,178.

Meanwhile, Tollywood actor Koyel Mullick and her family members who had tested positive for the Covid a few weeks ago have recovered from the disease.

The actor announced it in her twitter handle on Sunday.

State government has so far set up 106 Safe Homes and the total number of beds in Safe Homes stands at 6,908. Around 1,565 patients have been undergoing treatment at these facilities.

As many as 57 testing labs have so far been set up across the state.

There are 83 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 28 are run by the government.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds is around 11,552 in the state and the percentage of occupancy in Covid beds reached 37.88.

The total number of people who are currently in government quarantine centers remains at 3,178.

The number of people released from government quarantine centers is 1,05,592.