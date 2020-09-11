Bengal conducts about 44,347 tests in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: More than 1,66,027 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of 1,93,175. Bengal has carried out 44,347 Covid tests in the past 24 hours. The total number of sample tests carried out by the state has reached 23,30,283.



The recovery rate of Covid patients reached 85.95 per cent on Thursday which is the highest so far. Around 3,035 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.29 per cent. Around 3,112 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen 41 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,771.

Kolkata has registered 481 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 5 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 44,957. North 24-parganas saw 541 new cases on Thursday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 39,989. North 24-Parganas has seen 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 14,726 Covid cases so far out of which 159 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 214 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 13,118 till Thursday. Hooghly has witnessed 154 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 9,447. Darjeeling registered 86 new Covid cases on Thursday and the total number of infected patients reached 5,914. Alipurduar has registered 66 new cases while Coochbehar saw 71 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total Covid cases in Coochbehar reached 4,025 and Alipurduar 3,076.

Meanwhile, Association of Health Service Doctors has written to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to ensure implementation of the highest possible measures for the doctors, health care staff in connection with Covid transmission. It may be mentioned here that a 34-year-old doctor from Midnapore Medical College died on Wednesday.

The number of 'Safe Homes' across the state so far has reached to 200. Around 1,805 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'. There are 582 government quarantine centers in the state. The total number of

people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,477 till Thursday.