Bengal conducts about 44,263 Covid tests in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: The State has carried out as many as 44,263 sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 53,89,944 till Thursday. The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 92.43 per cent which is the highest so far.



Around 3,990 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals on Thursday as they recover. As many as 4,11,759 patients have so far been released from the hospitals. Around 3,620 new patients have been infected in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of affected patients to 4,45,505 so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.27 per cent on Thursday.

Bengal has seen 53 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,873. Kolkata has witnessed 882 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 97,260. North 24-parganas saw 833 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 91,831. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours. The infection rate in both the districts has been on the higher side for quite a long time.

Howrah has so far seen a total 29,206 Covid cases so far out of which 229 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 228 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 29,213. Hooghly has witnessed 291 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 22,708. Darjeeling registered 128 new cases on Thursday and the total tally has gone up to 14,140. Nadia has witnessed 217 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 15,953.

The Bengal government has already put in place adequate arrangements for fighting Covid. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 13,508 and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 28.97 per cent. To expedite the testing process, the State has been operating 95 testing labs. As many as 101 dedicated Covid hospitals have been made operational in the state so far.

The State government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'. The number of home quarantined people stands at 93,044 while 9,05,570 people have been released from the home quarantines. State health department has so far addressed 14,19,378 general queries till November 18 while the total queries addressed in the last 24 hours stands at 3,234. Total 4,59,819 people have received the benefits of the telemedicine consultation services extended by the state government till November 18. The health department has been able to provide tele-psychological counselling to 1,54,997 people till November 18. Around 3,014 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.