Bengal conducts a record 42,474 tests in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: The Bengal government has carried out the highest number of Covid tests in the past 24 hours as the figure has gone up to 42,474 on Thursday. As many as 17,16,607 samples have so far been tested across Bengal till date.



The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 80.28 per cent on Thursday. Around 3,189 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,21,046 till Thursday. The total Covid cases in the state has gone up to 1,50,772 out of which around 2,997 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.78 per cent.

Bengal has witnessed 53 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,017. Kolkata has witnessed 571 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 38,388. North 24-parganas saw 673 new cases on Thursday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 31,790 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 10 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 12,930 Covid cases so far out of which 158 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has seen 7,184 Covid cases till date out of which 134 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Seven died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 136 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 10,583 till Thursday.

Atin Ghosh, who is the member of the Board of Administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has tested COVID positive. Ghosh who is in charge of the Health department of the civic body is presently in home isolation with mild symptoms. Ghosh' s wife has also tested positive and is in home quarantine.

The news of his testing COVID positive has been shared by Ghosh on his Facebook page. " I have been working in the frontline from the very beginning taking all precautionary measures. I have tested positive on

Wednesday. Both me and my wife are in home quarantine and I hope to resume my duties after the end of the quarantine period," Ghosh posted on Thursday.

A few days back Chief Municipal Health Officer (CMOH) , KMC Soumitra Ghosh had tested positive following which Ghosh and his wife both underwent RT PCR test. A number of officials of KMC's Health department who have come in close contact with CMOH will undergo tests on Friday.