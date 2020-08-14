Bengal conducts a record 30,032 tests in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: The Bengal government has conducted 30,032 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. The total number of sample tests carried out across the state has gone up to 12,16,955 on Thursday.



The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.82 per cent.

The state has witnessed the release of 2,497 patients from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 78,617 till Thursday. The discharge rate reached 73.25 per cent on Thursday.

Around 2,997 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours. A total 1,07,323 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state. The death toll in the past 24 hours reached 56. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,259. Kolkata has witnessed 666 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 30,470. North 24-Parganas saw 582 new cases on Thursday and the total number of cases has reached 22,861 cases in North 24-Parganas.

The district has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 10,601 Covid cases so far out of which 229 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has seen 5,043 Covid cases till date out of which 120 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Three people have died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 215 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients has gone up 7,879 till Thursday.

The state government has so far set up 62 testing labs. There are 84 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 29 are run by the government. The total number of earmarked Covid beds is around 11,775 in the state and the percentage of occupancy in Covid beds reached 35.80.

Senior IPS officer tests +ve

A senior Kolkata Police official tested Covid positive on Thursday.

According to sources, the said IPS officer who is a Joint Commissioner in Kolkata Police was suffering from fever since past few days. Two days ago his swab sample was sent for Covid test. On Thursday morning the report arrived and it was found that the IPS officer is Covid positive. At present the officer is staying in home isolation. Cops who had come in contact with him during the past one week have been instructed to stay in home isolation. They have also been instructed to inform their superiors over the phone and consult a doctor if any symptoms of Covid develop.

Till date more than 1,500 Kolkata Police personnel have tested Covid positive including several OCs.