Bengal conducts 47,537 tests in a day, highest so far

Kolkata/Balurghat: Bengal has carried out 47,537 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. The total number of sample tests carried out by the state has reached 25,17,595 on Monday.



More than 1,78,223 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total tally of infected patients of 2,05,919. The recovery rate of Covid patients reached 86.55 per cent on Monday which is the highest so far. Around 3,084 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested however went down at 8.18 per cent.

Around 3,211 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen 58 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,003. Kolkata has witnessed 553 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 47,141. North 24-parganas saw 536 new cases on Monday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 42,153. North 24-Parganas has seen 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 15,362 Covid cases so far out of which 145 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 144 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 13,856 till Monday. Hooghly has witnessed 261 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 10,238. Darjeeling registered 149 new Covid cases on Monday and the total number of infected patients reached 6,379. Alipurduar has registered 50 new cases while Coochbehar saw 88, Malda 60, Murshidabad 103, Nadia 102 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, MP from Balurghat, Dr Sukanta Majumdar tested COVID-19 positive in New Delhi. Recently he went there to attend the monsoon session in Parliament.

He was asymptomatic. It may be mentioned that he tested negative in Rapid Antigen Test in Balurghat on September 9. He appealed to the people who came in close contact with him over the past one week to follow the health guidelines and to conduct the COVID-19 test if possible.

"I am perfectly alright so far. My RTPCR report was positive. The testing was mandatory to attend the Parliament session and I was directed to conduct the test. My sample was taken on September 12," Majumdar said.