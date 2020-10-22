Bengal conducts 44,252 Covid tests in a day

Kolkata: Bengal continues to witness a rise in the number of infections in a single day as the number touched 4,157 on Thursday. The number stood at 4,069 on Wednesday.



As many as 2,94,911 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,37,283 till Thursday.

The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.44 per cent. As many as 3,608 patients have been released from various hospitals on Thursday after they recovered.

Bengal has so far carried out 41,66,495 Covid tests so far out of which 44,252 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.10 per cent.

Bengal has seen 64 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 6,308. Kolkata has witnessed 874 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected

patients in Kolkata has so far reached 73,215.

North 24-Parganas registered 864 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 68,245. North 24-Parganas has seen 18 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 23,262 Covid cases so far out of which 278 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 259 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 22,343. Hooghly has witnessed 225 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 16,560. Nadia has witnessed 194 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 10,566.

The state government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'. Around 1,219 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'. There are 11,507 beds in Safe Homes. The total number of ICU beds in Covid hospitals is 1,243.

There are 582 government quarantine centres in the state. The total number of people in government quarantine centres stands at 2,393 till Thursday.