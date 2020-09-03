Bengal conducts 44,120 tests in a day; recovery rate is 83%

Kolkata: The Bengal government has carried out 44,120 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. The total number of sample tests so far carried out across Bengal reached 19,75,493 till Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.58 per cent.



The recovery rate in the State reached 83.53 per cent on Wednesday which is also the highest so far. Around 3,297 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,40,913 till Wednesday.

The total number of Covid cases has reached 1,68,697 on Wednesday out of which around 2,976 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has witnessed 56 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,339.

Kolkata has witnessed 393 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 17 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 41,101. North 24-parganas saw 728 new cases on Wednesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 35,259 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 6 deaths in the past 24 hours. The rise in the number of infected persons in North 24-Parganas has become a cause of concern for the health department officials.

Howrah has so far seen a total 13,707 Covid cases so far out of which 150 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 137 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 11,650 till Wednesday. Around five people died in South 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours.

The Bengal government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes' across the state. There are around 11,507 beds in 'Safe Homes' currently. The total number of patients in 'Safe Homes; stands at 1,747.

There are around 582 government quarantine centers in

the state.