Bengal conducts 40,056 tests in a day

Kolkata: Bengal has so far carried out 37,33,656 Covid tests so far out of which 40,056 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.99 per cent. Around 3,583 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 3,155 patients have been released from various hospitals on Monday after they recovered.



As many as 2,62,103 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,98,389 till Monday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.84 per cent.

Bengal has witnessed 60 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,682. The number of cases in the two districts ~ Kolkata and North 24-Parganas is on the rise which has become a major concern for the health officials. Kolkata has witnessed 717 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 19 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 65,160.

North 24-parganas saw 759 new cases on Monday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 60,121. North 24-Parganas has seen 16 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 20,830 Covid cases so far out of which 228 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 219 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 19,945 till Monday.

Hooghly has witnessed 148 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 14,734. Nadia has witnessed 169 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 8,924.

Darjeeling registered 105 new Covid cases on Monday and the total number of infected patients in the district reached 9,026. Alipurduar has registered 64 new cases while Coochbehar saw 92, Malda 98, Murshidabad 89 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The state government has so far set up 91 testing labs. There are 92 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 37 are run by the government while 55 private hospitals have been requisitioned by the state government. The total number of earmarked Covid beds is around 12,715 in the state and the percentage of occupancy in Covid beds reached 35.82 percent.

The number of 'Safe Homes' across the state so far has reached 200. Around 1,324 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'. There are 11,507 beds in Safe Homes.

The total number of ICU beds in Covid hospitals is 1,243. There are 582 government quarantine centers in the state. The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,418 till Monday. The number of home quarantined people has reached 7,78,892 so far.