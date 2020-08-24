Bengal conducts 37,149 tests in past 24 hours, highest so far

Kolkata: The Bengal government has conducted a record number of Covid tests in the past 24 hours as the number has reached 37,149 on Sunday. The total number of sample tests conducted across the state so far has gone up to 15,61,311 so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.89 per cent on Sunday.



Around 3,048 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,08,007 till Sunday.

The discharge rate reached 77.78 per cent. Around 3,274 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours.

A total 1,38,870 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state so far.

Bengal has witnessed 57 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,794. Kolkata has witnessed 563 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 8 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 36,257. North 24-parganas saw 696 new cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 29,315 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 18 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 12,352 Covid cases so far out of which 159 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has seen 6,708 Covid cases till date out of which 180 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Six died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 187 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 9,951 till Sunday.

State government has set up 200 'Safe Homes' across the state so far. Around 1,989 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various Safe Homes. There are 582 government quarantine centers in Bengal. The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,533 till Sunday.