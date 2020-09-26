Bengal conducts 30,11,754 tests till date, 43,815 in a day

Kolkata: Bengal has so far carried out 30,11,754 Covid tests out of which 43,815 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. Around 3,190 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours.



As many as 2,11,020 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,41,059 till Friday. The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.54 per cent on Friday which is the highest so far.

Around 2,978 patients have been released from various hospitals on Friday after they recovered. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested has gone down to 8.00. Positivity rate in many states still continues to rise while in the case of Bengal the curve is gradually going down. Bengal has seen 59 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,665. Kolkata has witnessed 692 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 6 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 53,148.

North 24-parganas saw 685 new cases on Friday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 48,183. North 24-Parganas has seen 19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 17,391 Covid cases so far out of which 195 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 257 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 16,251 till Friday. Hooghly has witnessed 178 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 12,075.

Darjeeling registered 82 new Covid cases on Friday and the total number of infected patients reached 7,474. Alipurduar has registered 63 new cases while Coochbehar saw 72, Malda 36, Mrshidabad 82, Nadia 94 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.