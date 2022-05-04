Bengal collects record Rs 5,644 cr GST in April

kolkata: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in Bengal in the very first month of the financial year 2022-23 has clocked a record Rs 5,644 crore which is Rs 1,200 crore more than that of March. This has been the highest increase in a single month in the recent past.



Interestingly, Bengal's record GST revenue collection coincides with the country's GST revenues crossing Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark for the first time in April and touching a new record of Rs 1.67 lakh crore.

According to sources in the Finance department, Bengal has entered into the elite club in connection with the record GST collection in the month of April. When the revenue collection of a particular state crosses Rs 5,000 crore in a single month, the Centre considers these states with special significance. In April 2021, the GST collection in Bengal was Rs 5236 crore.

States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka and Tamilnadu have had over Rs 5500 crore collections. Delhi is the only Union Territory that has made it into the elite club.

In March the total revenue collection through GST in the country was Rs 1.42 lakh crore. In April last year the GST collection was Rs 1.42 lakh crore which was the highest in the country.

"We have held the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit on April 20 and 21 where investment proposals worth Rs 3.42 lakh crore has been received. The whooping GST collection at the beginning of the new fiscal is an indicator of further rise in state GDP, " a senior Nabanna official said.

The country's GST revenue collection has been the highest since its launch in 2017.