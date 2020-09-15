Bengal Clinical Regulatory Body pulls up Anandalok Hosp over medical negligence

Kolkata: In a glaring medical negligence Anandalok Hospital in Salt Lake has been accused of carrying out wrong surgery on a 52-year-old man. The incident occurred in December 2019.



The patient, Samir Debnath aged around 52, had complained that he was admitted to the hospital for hernia surgery. It occurred in the upper thigh and groin areas on the right side. But the doctor at the hospital performed surgery on the left side as a result the patient is yet to recover the ailment. The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) carried out a probe on the basis of a complaint and finally referred the case to the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) as it found negligence on the part of the hospital doctor. A resident of Shyamnagar in North 24-Parganas, the patient has no funds left to undergo treatment. The WBCERC has therefore told the patient that they can arrange for his treatment in a government hospital at completely free of costs.

WBCERC, has referred another case to the WBMC for its consideration after the family members of a patient who was admitted to Dhakuria AMRI with cardiac problem alleged medical negligence. It has been alleged that there was negligence during the angioplasty as the patient was bleeding internally. The patient required undergoing bypass surgery but there was no cardiothoracic vascular surgeon. The patient party shifted the patient to another hospital. The hospital authorities have claimed that they told the family members that they would arrange the cardiothoracic vascular surgeon but the patient party did not wait. In another incident the Commission has asked the hospital authorities to file an affidavit in connection with the treatment of a Covid patient who was kept in the ICU for 8 days. The patient remained at the hospital for 15 days. The patient party was asked to pay Rs 13 lakh out of which they paid Rs 10 lakh. The WBCERC found that the bill was inflated. The hospital later discounted Rs 1.5 lakh following the intervention of the Commission. The case will continue as the hospital is not ready to discount the remaining amount.

The commission has imposed a token fine of Rs 10,000 on Anandalok Hospital in Siliguri as it referred a critical patient without taking any effort to ensure the admission at any other hospital. The incident took place in May this year.

Another private hospital in Salt Lake was asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 as adequate nursing care was not given to a patient when she was transferred to another hospital. The Commission also asked the Belle Vue Hospital to file an affidavit in connection with an incident in which a patient alleged that a doctor demanded Rs 1 lakh extra in addition to the overall cost of treatment for providing better treatment. The patient had paid Rs 3.74 lakh to the hospital.

The Commission also cautioned Narayana Hospital in Howrah after the family members of a patient who later died in the hospital alleged that the authorities delayed the release of the deceased due to late payment.

Hospital, however, claimed that they kept the body inside the mortuary till the next morning as per the request of the family members who used to reside in Birbhum.