Bengal Class 8 student, uncle injured in firing

Kolkata: A class 8 student and his uncle sustained bullet injuries when three miscreants fired upon them at Daulatabad in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, police said on Monday.

The boy was returning home riding pillion on his uncle's motorcycle when three miscreants sprayed bullets on them after forcibly stopping the two-wheeler on the Baharampur-Daulatabad state highway on Sunday night.

The teenager Sourav Sen was hit by a bullet in the abdomen.

His uncle Utpal Sen, who owns a jewellery shop, was also injured.

Both victims were brought to the Murishidabad Medical College Hospital and operated upon.

Doctors said Sourav was stable.

A police complaint has been lodged.

"My uncle was driving. They asked him to stop, and fired from behind when my uncle increased the speed," said Sourav.

Locals said snatching incidents were common on the highway during the night.

Police, however, said they were looking at all angles and trying to find the motive, as also the identity of the miscreants.