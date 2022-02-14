Bengal civic polls 'peaceful', no need for re-polling in any ward, says SEC

KOLKATA: State Election Commission, on Sunday, categorically stated that the polling in four municipal corporations held on Saturday, February 12, was peaceful and there would not be any re-polling done in any ward.



BJP demanded to scrap the election in Bidhannagar in view of violence and CPI(M) demanded to hold re-polling in 20 booths.

State Election Commission said except for stray incidents the election was peaceful. The polls were held in Chandanagar, Asansol, Bidhannagar and Siliguri municipal corporations on Saturday.

BJP will hold protest rallies across the state on Monday. There will be protest meetings infront of the office of the District Magistrates in four districts on Monday.

Officials of the SEC said many allegations were found to be false. In Asansol, twenty-six people had been arrested while another thirty people had been arrested in Bidhannagar.

SEC made foolproof arrangements at the centres where the EVM machines have been kept.

The counting will start at 7 am on Monday. The EVMs will be sent to the counting centres under heavy police protection on Monday morning. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC will be promulgated in areas surrounding the counting stations. Strict Covid protocol will be observed.

Only the election agents wearing masks and identity cards will be allowed inside the counting stations.

By evening the results of the four municipalities will be announced.

The counting of votes for Asansol municipality will take place at Asansol Polytechnic College and for Bidhannagar, the counting venue is the Bidhannagar College.

While the counting of votes for the Chandannagar civic body will take place at Kanailal Vidyamandir (English section), Srikumar Bhattacharya Smriti Bhawan, the counting for the Siliguri municipality will be done at the Siliguri College.

Nine thousand police personnel had been deployed to ensure a free and fair election on Saturday.

Demolishing the allegation made by the BJP that there was violence in the civic election, Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said: "Unable to field polling agents and instead of accepting its organisational weaknesses, the party leaders are demanding re-poll to divert the attention of people. The same drama is being repeated after every election." He added: "The election was by and large peaceful and the police took prompt action to arrest those who had created trouble."

Meanwhile, CPI(M) will take the support of Congress to firm the civic board in Siliguri.

Ashok Bhattacharya, veteran CPI(M) leader said on Sunday that if required CPI(M) will take the help of Congress to form the civic board. Adhir Chowdhury, PCC president said if the situation demands, Congress will support CPI(M) to form the civic board.