Bengal celebrates Kojagori Lakshmi Puja with gusto

kolkata: People from all walks of life, including celebrities and politicians in the state, celebrated Kojagori Lakshmi Puja with fanfare on Sunday. Devotees kept fast until the completion of the rituals.



The word 'Kojagori' means a night of staying awake in Bengali language. It is a common belief among the devotees that the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, visits every household at night on the auspicious occasion and blesses those who are awake, ushering in prosperity and fortune.

As per age-old tradition, women and girls in all households drew 'alpanas' (floral designs) on the floors with powdered rice to guide the goddess to their respective premises. Draped in traditional attires, several celebrities from Tollywood and politicians were spotted performing the rituals in their houses.

According to the Hindu calendar, the goddess is worshipped on the last full moon day in the month of Ashwin after Durga Puja. In some parts of the country, the day is also known as 'Sharad Purnima.' At several households, the day started early as the women folk got engaged in making the last-minute arrangements for the Puja. After the prayers were offered, families distributed 'prasad' among themselves and in the neighbourhood.

Though Lakshmi Puja is predominantly observed as a household Puja, at some places it is also celebrated in the community marquees.

In some villages under Howrah district, theme based Puja was held. In Khalna village, a grand community celebration was organised along with cultural performances. The village worshipped a unique idol of Goddess Lakshmi, sitting on a globe-like structure.

The village hosted at least 15 large Puja pandals. The entire area was illuminated with artificial lights. Lakshmi Puja had always been a special event at actor Uttam Kumar's ancestral house on Girish Mukherjee Road. This year too, it was held with much enthusiasm. Uttam Kumar used to invite people associated with the Tollywood industry to attend the Puja at his house every year. This year, it was organised by Kumar's grandson, Gourab Chatterjee.

Alongside Lakshmi Puja, the city also observed Id-e-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It is also known as Nabi Day. Processions were taken out from Park Circus, Bright Street, Beck Bagan, etc.