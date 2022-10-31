Bengal celebrates all festivals, protect this spirit of unity: CM

kolkata: Stressing on the prevalence of peace and harmony in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said people in Bengal respect all religions and participate in various festivals, regardless of their religion, caste and creed. While inaugurating several Chhath and Jagaddhatri Pujas across the city, she also reiterated the need to uphold, celebrate and protect the spirit of unity.



"Every festival in Bengal is observed with respect and due solemnity," Banerjee said, while inaugurating the Jagatdhatri Puja organised by the Posta Bazar Merchants' Association in Burrabazar.

"We observe Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Jagatdhatri Puja, Chhath, Eid, Christmas and this is our tradition. We respect all religions and people belonging to different religions, caste and caste take part in the festivals," she added. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) tweeted: "Today, Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial visited several Chhath pujas across the city. On the pious occasion, she reiterated the need to uphold, celebrate, and protect the spirit of unity. Let us all seek inspiration and remember that our strength is in our oneness."

Jagaddhatri Puja of Posta Bazar Merchants' Association entered its 58th year.

Calling Posta 'mini India,' Banerjee said: "People speaking different languages and following different religions and having different food habits had been living peacefully and happily in Posta for generations."

She prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people of Posta and assured them that she would always be by their side always. Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Mayor Firhad Hakim, Shashi Panja, state Industry minister, along with the members of Posta Bazar Merchants' Association were present at the inaugural function.

Earlier, Banerjee had been to Kidderpore and inaugurated Chhath Puja. Without naming the BJP, she said: "Maintain peace and do not fall into their trap. Don't quarrel with anyone as they are waiting to take advantage of such situations."

Recalling her long association with Kidderpore, Banerjee said: "When I was the MP from Jadavpur, then Kidderpore was a part of Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. I was then told by many people that the ghats were in bad shape and people could not perform Chhath Puja there. The ghats have been renovated and proper lighting arrangements have been done."

She said artificial water bodies had been set up by the state Urban Development department to facilitate the devotees so that they could perform the rituals without any hassle. "Maintain peace and take proper care and do not haste. As children go

to the Ganga with their

elders, be extra cautious," she told the devotees.

Elaborate police arrangements were made to ensure peaceful observance of the Chhath Puja along the bank of river Hooghly.

Twenty four ghats were renovated and lighting arrangements were made. Police launches were pressed into service to combat any emergency along the river Hooghly.

The devotees offered Puja to 'Ma Ganga' on Sunday evening and will offer prayer to the 'Sun God' on Monday

early morning.