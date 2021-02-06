Bengal Cabinet gives go ahead for probe into 'irregularities' in forest deptt appointments

Kolkata: The West Bengal Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to initiate a probe into alleged irregularities into the process of appointment of 'ban sahayaks' to help forest personnel have better coordination with local contacts, sources said.

The proposal to conduct the investigation into such appointments was taken after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had pointed fingers at former forest minister Rajib Banerjee of being involved in the irregularities, without directly naming him.

Rajib Banerjee had recently switched over to the BJP.

"The person after indulging in corruption has now joined the BJP and is talking big and lecturing others...

Everything will be investigated," the CM had said during a party programme in Alipurduar district.

Meanwhile, Chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Friday announced pay revisions for WBCS (Ex) cadre officers.

"There will be 30 days leave encashment facility for the BDOs as they work 24x7 throughout the year. There will be an introduction of a special allowance of Rs 1,200 per month for the deputy magistrates and deputy collectors," he said.

Bandyopadhyay also said the state government has agreed to raise the number of posts in different scales to avoid stagnation of WBCS (Ex) officers.

"Moreover, there will be career mobility scope in 14 years," he said.



