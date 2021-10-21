Bengal bypolls: 80 companies of Central forces to be deployed

Kolkata: As many as 80 companies of the Central forces are getting deployed at the four Assembly constituencies — Dinhata, Khardahh, Shantipur and Gosaba — where the bypoll is going to be held on October 30.



The maximum number is being deployed at Dinhata in Cooch Behar that shares its border with Bangladesh. As many as 24 companies are getting deployed at Dinhata while there will be a deployment of 19 companies at Shantipur, 17 at Khardah and 20 companies at Gosaba.

Already a section of the Central forces has reached the Assembly constituencies. According to sources, Dinhata is the biggest among all the four Assembly constituencies with at least 417 booths.

Eight companies of the Central forces would remain after the bypolls till the counting, scheduled to be held on November 2, is complete.

The by-elections in Cooch Behar's Dinhata and Nadia's Santipur Assembly constituencies are going to be held as BJP MPs Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar respectively had refused to continue as MLAs despite winning the elections. It needs a mention that Udayan Guha's father Kamal Guha was eight-time Forward Bloc MLA from Dinhata in two phases. Udayan Guha was elected as a Forward Bloc MLA in 2011 and later joined Trinamool Congress. He had also won with a TMC ticket in 2016 but was defeated by only 57 votes in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The bypoll is scheduled in South 24-Parganas' Gosaba due to the death of TMC MLA Jayanta Naskar.

It is going to be held at Khardah in North 24-Parganas as the Assembly segment had witnessed the tragic death of Trinamool Congress nominee Kajal Sinha on April 25, which was just three days after the polls in the Assembly segment on April 22.

He died due to Covid and was declared as a winning candidate on May 2. He had won by around 28,140 votes.