'Bengal BJP unit sidelined its seniors..., being controlled by people with no political acumen'

Kolkata: The infighting in state BJP has widened following the announcement of the results of the recently concluded civic bodies.



Of the 226 seats spreading over four municipal corporations, namely, Asansol, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar and Siliguri, BJP has bagged only 12 seats.

In Chandannagar and Bidhannagar it has failed to open its account.

Lambasting the state unit Tathagata Roy, former state president tweeted: "West Bengal BJP's KDSA 'Gang of Four' sidelined all Karyakartas who had served the party faithfully since the 1980s. 'D' even ridiculed them in foul language. Tickets were given to the likes of Sabyasachi Datta who is now sucking up to Mamata for the Mayor's chair."

Ritesh Tiwari party leader who has been temporarily removed from the party criticised the state leadership and held them responsible for the poll debacle in the recently held civic elections in four municipalities.

Jay Prakash Majumdar who has also been temporarily been removed from the party said the state unit was being controlled by people who do not have any political acumen

or experience.

Instead of improving the organisation of the party they are crying foul against Trinamool Congress.

The allegations of violence on the day of election in four civic bodies to cover up the organisational weakness had been proved wrong.

"The present organising secretary along with a former media person who had been inducted to the party before 2021 Assembly election had plans to remove the old guards for whom they had failed to satisfy their vested interests."