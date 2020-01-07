Bengal BJP chief at street meeting asks ambulance to take detour

Kolkata: In an incident that has caused raised eybrows, West Bengal BJP unit President Dilip Ghosh has refused to give right of way to an ambulance at a street meeting in Nadia district, saying the movement of the vehicle would disturb his rally and, instead, asked the ambulance driver to take a detour.

The incident happened in Krishnanagar on Monday near the district administrative building where Ghosh was addressing a meeting in support of the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

As Ghosh started his speech, the hooter-blaring ambulance drove in from the right side of the stage, following which the BJP leader was heard telling the driver to take a detour.

"You can't go this way. People are sitting on the road. There will be disturbance. You take a detour," he said, and the ambulance went by his diktat.

Later, however, Ghosh said it was a conspiracy to derail his meeting.

meanwhile, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district leader said the ambulance was not carrying any patients.

"So it was asked to take a detour. We would have definitely given it the right of way if a patient was there", he said.

(Image from indiatoday.in)