Bengal better off without BJP's bigotry and hatred

Kolkata: In a scathing attack on BJP leader Amit Shah for not "apologising for failing to save 50 innocent lives in the Delhi violence", senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee tweeted that "Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that BJP is trying to spread".



In his tweet, Banerjee stated: "Rather than coming and preaching #Bengal @AmitShah you should have explained and apologised for failing to save more than 50 innocent lives in #DelhiViolence right under your nose."

Shah on Sunday addressed a gathering in Kolkata after which he faced criticism as he talked about various issues except about the unprecedented violence in Delhi over the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that claimed many innocent lives.

Banerjee's tweet came soon after Shah's rally was over. In the tweet, Banerjee slammed the Union Home minister who being the head of Home Ministry that controls the police force in Delhi failed to save lives and properties.

Besides attacking him by saying that there is no need to "come and preach Bengal", Banerjee pounded Shah by stating: "Mr Shah, Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that BJP is trying to spread."

Furthermore, he criticised Shah by saying that BJP is trying to spread hatred among people. The allegation against BJP has come at a time when Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the law and order situation in the state doesn't deteriorate just for "the alleged move of a quarter of people to distract commoners by spreading rumours".

Shah had not spoken to the media after attending the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting at Bhubaneswar in Odisha. In Kolkata, too, he didn't speak about Delhi violence where scores of people were killed and more than 300 were injured.

Moreover, according to preliminary reports around 500 vehicles, 6 godowns, 92 houses, 57 shops, 4 factories and 2 schools were burnt during the violence. Sources said that the report also suggests that there was a loss of around Rs 1,000 crore to property and business because of the unabated violence that Delhi witnessed in the last few days. The violence-hit areas including Kardampuri, Maujpur and Bhajanpura still bore a deserted look and people are busy calculating the losses they incurred as properties were set on fire during the violence.

Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee repeatedly prayed for the restoration of peace. She went to the temple of Lord Jagannath at Puri and offered a prayer for the restoration of peace and harmony in the area.